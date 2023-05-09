Pilot Company seeks 10,000 new team members to fuel summer travel

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 7 Views

Pilot Company Summer Hiring photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (May 9, 2023) – Gearing up for summer travel season, Pilot Company aims to hire over 10,000 new team members across its family of travel center brands. The company remains committed to “fueling life’s journeys” and plans to add team members across North America in preparation for a busy season and beyond.

There are open opportunities across all Pilot and Flying J travel centers, One9 Fuel Network locations and on-site restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, with a large number of openings in key travel states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Available positions include full-time and part-time roles such as:

  • Travel center leadership
  • Hourly retail
  • Restaurant leadership
  • Hourly food service
  • Class A CDL drivers

 “This is an exciting – and rewarding – time to join Pilot,” said Jamie Landis, vice president of team member experience at Pilot Company. “In addition to great perks and benefits, the launch of our new rewards and recognition program, Fueling Recognition, further empowers leaders to celebrate and reward individuals in those moments that matter, big and small.”

As part of Pilot Company’s dedication to creating a winning team member experience, Fueling Recognition allows leaders to reward team members for their hard work and milestones, big and small, with in-app points. Team members can redeem their points on thousands of items, including restaurant gift cards, electronics, company swag, concert tickets and more.

In addition, competitive benefits for both full- and part-time Pilot Company team members include:

  • 15-cent per gallon fuel discount
  • Weekly pay
  • $10 meal and beverage credit each shift
  • Rewards and recognition programs
  • Low-cost health plans
  • Paid parental leave
  • 24/7 access to on-demand healthcare
  • Tuition assistance
  • Paid time off
  • And more perks and programs

“Pilot is offering better opportunities, better benefits and brighter futures,” Landis said. “It’s all in store for you, and we’d love to have you launch your career with us – as many of our team members have.”

Pilot Company continues to grow and evolve to provide an exceptional team member experience. In March 2022, Pilot Company launched New Horizons, a $1 billion initiative to remodel its stores nationwide and give back to local communities. Feedback from team members and guests was incorporated into store remodels, making improvements that mattered to them and upgrades that provide team members with better technology, spaces and equipment to make their jobs faster, easier and more rewarding.

To explore Pilot Company open positions and locations, full benefits and team member experience programs, go to jobs.pilotflyingj.com/nationalhiring.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday evening

UPDATE: Authorities have released the names of the victims. The driver was Teagan Robinson, 27, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: