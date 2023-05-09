Pilot Company seeks 10,000 new team members to fuel summer travel

Pilot Company Summer Hiring photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (May 9, 2023) – Gearing up for summer travel season, Pilot Company aims to hire over 10,000 new team members across its family of travel center brands. The company remains committed to “fueling life’s journeys” and plans to add team members across North America in preparation for a busy season and beyond.

There are open opportunities across all Pilot and Flying J travel centers, One9 Fuel Network locations and on-site restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, with a large number of openings in key travel states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Available positions include full-time and part-time roles such as:

Travel center leadership

Hourly retail

Restaurant leadership

Hourly food service

Class A CDL drivers

“This is an exciting – and rewarding – time to join Pilot,” said Jamie Landis, vice president of team member experience at Pilot Company. “In addition to great perks and benefits, the launch of our new rewards and recognition program, Fueling Recognition, further empowers leaders to celebrate and reward individuals in those moments that matter, big and small.”

As part of Pilot Company’s dedication to creating a winning team member experience, Fueling Recognition allows leaders to reward team members for their hard work and milestones, big and small, with in-app points. Team members can redeem their points on thousands of items, including restaurant gift cards, electronics, company swag, concert tickets and more.

In addition, competitive benefits for both full- and part-time Pilot Company team members include:

15-cent per gallon fuel discount

Weekly pay

$10 meal and beverage credit each shift

Rewards and recognition programs

Low-cost health plans

Paid parental leave

24/7 access to on-demand healthcare

Tuition assistance

Paid time off

And more perks and programs

“Pilot is offering better opportunities, better benefits and brighter futures,” Landis said. “It’s all in store for you, and we’d love to have you launch your career with us – as many of our team members have.”

Pilot Company continues to grow and evolve to provide an exceptional team member experience. In March 2022, Pilot Company launched New Horizons, a $1 billion initiative to remodel its stores nationwide and give back to local communities. Feedback from team members and guests was incorporated into store remodels, making improvements that mattered to them and upgrades that provide team members with better technology, spaces and equipment to make their jobs faster, easier and more rewarding.

To explore Pilot Company open positions and locations, full benefits and team member experience programs, go to jobs.pilotflyingj.com/nationalhiring.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...