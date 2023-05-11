“Peggy” the Doll Has been Vandalized

Peggy the Doll

If you ever travel Pennsylvania Avenue in Oak Ridge, you’ve probably seen “Peggy” the doll. The doll has been a main stay on Pennsylvania Avenue for years. She wears weather appropriate clothing, even has an umbrella for rainy days. Peggy has wished fans Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, all types of congratulatory messages.

On Wednesday, around 7:30pm, Peggy was “brutally attacked” by a passerby. A post on the Facebook Group “The Original What’s Happening in Oak Ridge” showed the video of a dark colored, 4-door, Dodge stopping in front of the home, then a black male is seen getting out of the vehicle and forcibly kicking Peggy and knocking her down. In doing so, Peggy sustained a broken arm, and her feet were removed from where she was connected to the marble slab.

The Damaged Peggy the Doll
Peggy’s Broken
Peggy’s Broken Arm
The Damaged Peggy the Doll
Peggy the Doll on Pennsylvania Avenue in Oak Ridge was vandalized on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

In the Facebook post, Josiyah Norris stated that they would be pressing charges today on the individual responsible for the damage. Peggy is Josiyah’s doll that she’s had for 11 years now. After outgrowing her, she said that her mom started dressing her up for all the holidays. She started displaying her at their current home on Pennsylvania Avenue, in hopes that people would slow down thinking it was a little girl.

In the five or so years that she has been displayed outside the home, the family has received all sorts of donations from fans of Peggy. Money, clothes, letters. “People even stop by and take pictures with her at least a couple of times a week”, said Josiyah.

“People leave us cards and notes a lot, thanking us for putting a smile on their face.”

A note to the family of Peggy the Doll

Josiyah says that “her mom, Kim Huggins, and her sister Spencer Langley are a huge part of keeping Peggy be who she is.”

One of the many Birthday signs Peggy has displayed

Peggy has a large following on Facebook too as she has her very own Facebook Page.

https://www.facebook.com/OakRidgeDoll

If you have any information about the vandalism on Peggy or who the vandal may be, please call the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399.

“Peggy’s” attacker on Wednesday, May 10th at 7:22pm on Pennsylvania Avenue.

