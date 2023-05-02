Peggy Ann McKinney, Rockwood

Peggy Ann McKinney, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, TN, passed away Saturday, April 29th, 2023. She was born on April 17th, 1944, in Harlan, KY, and was a resident of Rockwood, TN, for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Grover and Rachel Janow of Rockwood, TN, husband: Floyd Houston McKinney of Harriman, TN; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill Janow, Don & Florence Janow of Rockwood, TN, Doug & Shelby Janow of Crossville, TN, Jimmy (Red) Janow of Harriman, TN, and Frank Janow of Rockwood, TN.

She is survived by:

Children: Delois McKinney of Rockwood, TN

Dewayne & Amanda McKinney of Rockwood, TN

Barbara McKinney of Rockwood, TN

Eugene (Eubie) McKinney of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: JeMiale & Karen McKinney of Knoxville, TN, Chris & Tymber McKinney of Harriman, TN, Candice & Sam Stephenson of Kingston, TN, Jamesia Burum & Michael Kirkland of Knoxville, TN, & Brianna McKinney of Rockwood, TN. Great Grandchildren: Jaylen McKinney, Cameron McKinney of Knoxville, TN, Wyatt Stephenson, Peter Stephenson, Jack Stephenson of Kingston, TN, Addison McKinney of Harriman, TN, & Micha Kirkland of Knoxville, TN



The family will receive friends and family at Evans Mortuary on May 3rd, 2023, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm on May 4 at Evans Mortuary with Pastor Junior York officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Peggy Ann McKinney.



Peggy would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call! A sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus. A reunion with her family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, playing the piano, and singing to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed.

“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I will go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know.”

John 14: 1-3

