Park rangers scaling back on search for Gordon Kaye 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers and search teams will begin to reduce the scale of the search for Gordon Kaye. Kaye, from Tampa, FL, was reported missing on April 26. He was last seen on April 23 near a backcountry campsite in the Deep Creek area.

The search will continue with fewer people assigned to the team. To date, 288 people from 51 agencies and four states have helped with the search. This week, approximately 10 searchers per day will continue efforts by foot, on horseback, and with dog teams. The search area is steep, slippery, and covered in dense vegetation. NPS rangers are also using an unmanned aircraft system (also called UAS, or drone) to search in areas where vegetation cover allows.

Kaye is described as a 69-year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200+ pounds. Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Gordon Kaye to please call the park dispatch center at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...