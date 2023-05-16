Pamela April Bailey VanDan, Harriman

Pamela April Bailey VanDan, age 39, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on April 14, 1984, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Pamela enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth & Mary Sheldon, and O.D. & Margaret Bailey; and her brother, Daryl Ray Bailey.

Survivors include:

Parents: Daniel & Barbara Bailey of Harriman, TN

Sister: Danielle Wilkerson (David) of Kingston, TN

Brother: Christopher Bailey of Harriman, TN

Sister-in-law: Joanie Bailey of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Kyley Marie VanDan of Kingston, TN

Sons: Jacob Mark VanDan of Kingston, TN

Tanner Lee VanDan of Harriman, TN

Nephews: Cody Bailey, Trevor Bailey, Dillan Wilkerson, and David Wilkerson, Jr.

Nieces: Amber Bailey and Danika Wilkerson

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Dale Barger officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Pamela April Bailey VanDan.

