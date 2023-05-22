Ozamay Henry Pullin Jr, Clinton

Ozamay Henry Pullin, Jr. passed away at his home in Clinton, Tn. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the age of 88. Born in Groves, Texas on March 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Ozamay Henry Sr. and Ruth Delord Pullin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Hooks Pullin; brother, Earl Pullin; sisters Minnie Ruth Pullin and Mary Kuykendall. He was the owner of several store franchises, and a Mason.

Survivors include his sons, Tommy Pullin and wife Jodie of Clinton, Tn. and Steve Pullin and wife Sharon of Naderland, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Pullin, Jason Pullin, Andy Pullin, Amy Pullin, Mecaela Anderson, Catharina Miller, Amber Pullin, and many other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Ozamay Henry Pullin, Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...