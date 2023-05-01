Ova Clung Miller, Harriman

Ova Clung Miller, age 91, a resident of Harriman, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 13, 1932, in Union County, TN but grew up and resided in Oliver Springs, TN most of his life. Ova was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing guitar at the D.A.V. in Oliver Springs with his nephew, Mike Miller; woodworking, small engine repair, C.B. radios (his handle was “Gear Jammer”), watching westerns, but most of all he enjoyed playing with his granddaughter Remy.

He is preceded in death by his parents John Frank Miller and Neva Ann Bridges Miller; wife Wilma Catron Miller; brothers and their wives Raymond Miller (Vina), William Miller (Eva), Harding Miller, Clive Miller (Dorothy), Ancil Miller (Lora), and Hubert Miller.

Ova is survived by his children Karen Lynne Miller and Tonya Renee Miller; granddaughter Remy Lynne Miller; and to many other children over the years that knew him as “Poppy”; his caregiver and best friend, Eva Beckman; Tammy Ford, owner of Right Choice Homecare, and Amedisys Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Williams officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

