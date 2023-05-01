Omega Ledford Spangler, Kingston (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Omega Ledford Spangler, age 77, of Kingston, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was a longtime member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1963. Omega was always proud to be a Wildcat Alumni.

Omega was preceded in death by loving husband of 47 years, Winford Carter Spangler; and parents, Raymond & Helen Ledford. Survivors include son, Jason Spangler & wife, Leonora; daughter, Julie Spangler; grandchildren, Tracy, Michael, and Conner Spangler, and Devin Loflin; sister, Ragena Warden & husband, Patrick; and many other relatives & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Methodist Medical Center for the wonderful care Omega received during her final days there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

