Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool to reopen May 26

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 11, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool opens for the season beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 30.

Beginning May 31, summer hours will be in effect. Public swim is Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool will also be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon for 100M lap swim.

As a reminder, areas of the pool may be closed at times depending on activities, attendance, and staffing. The pool schedule is subject to change due to weather, special events, and/or staffing.

Daily tickets for adults (age 18+) are $4.25, youth (age 3 to 17) are $3.50, seniors (age 65+) are $2.50 and children (age 3 and under) are free. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the outdoor pool. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.

A family season pass, which is only valid at the outdoor pool, can be purchased for $265. It includes one adult and four household members. Multi-visit virtual cards, which are good for 25 visits, for adults (age 18+) are $80, youth (age 3 to 17) are $60, and seniors (age 65+) are $45.

A mommy/baby room is available for a cool, comfortable place to breastfeed your baby. Floats are available for rental on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair as there is limited seating. Coolers are allowed, but glass containers are not permitted . Bags and/or coolers are subject to search. Vending machines are available on-site.

Visit OakRidgeTN.gov and click “Outdoor Pool” under the tab for “News & Information” for more things to know before arriving at the outdoor pool.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

