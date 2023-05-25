Norris Water Commission (NWC)

Has an immediate opening for Utility Worker/Operator I or II

Salary: The annual salary range is $36,071.00 to $54,972.00 based on experience and qualifications. This is a full-time position and includes health insurance, Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) and Empower 401K/457 plan options with a City/NWC match up to 3%. Bonus certifications are also available. Position Summary and Essential Functions: The position performs skilled trades work in the installation, operation, maintenance, ground maintenance of facilities including mowing and weed eating, meter reading-walking required and repairs of the Norris water system facilities including pump stations, water towers, the distribution system, fire hydrants, water meters, also assists with all aspects of the Norris sewer system and any additional duties assigned by the Superintendent.

This job requires sufficient physical strength, stamina, and ability to pass a pre-employment examination, fit test, and drug test. The work is physically demanding, may require lifting heavy objects, use of hand tools, use of equipment and may require working in inclement weather, weekend and holiday rotation work, and after hours occasionally be required. Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license. Certified/Licensed in Water or Wastewater is a plus.

Qualifications: High school diploma or GED with concentration in a vocation program; applicant must be able to learn, within a reasonable time frame, the basic knowledge and skills necessary for the successful operation of NWC Water/Wastewater Operations. Will require certification in designated field(s) within 12-18 months of employment as determined by Norris Water Commission. Applicants need to be at least 18 years of age.

Applications are available in the City of Norris office at 20 Chestnut Drive, Norris, TN. Please submit the application by June 9, 2023, to the City of Norris, by mail (PO Box 1090, Norris, TN 37828), or email at cityrecorder@norristn.gov.

The City of Norris is an equal opportunity employer and recruits, employees, trains, compensates, and

promotes without regard to race, creed, color, origin, age, gender, marital status or disability

