Norris Lions to Host Annual Memorial Day Service

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

Submitted by the Norris Lions Club and Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

“Decoration Day” began in the 1800s as a day to remember Civil War dead. Even into the 20th century, it was a solemn day of reflection in our country, often with families gathering in cemeteries with flowers to decorate and remember those who gave so much to protect our freedom.

In 1968, Memorial Day replaced Decoration Day and was officially designated a national holiday on the last Monday of May to “honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.” Although some consider this day only for celebrations and festivity to mark the beginning of summer activities, many other Americans continue to take time out to remember and honor our heroes, as we do in Norris.

As with last year, the Lions Club will sponsor a brief ceremony in the town center by the Post Office at 11:00 a.m. We will gather there beginning at 10:45. The ceremony will include a flag ceremony by several veterans supported by the Anderson County High School Band Bugle Corps, a wreath placement ceremony annually donated by our “Keep Norris Beautiful” neighbors, an opportunity for anyone to speak who desires to remember a loved veteran family member or friend, and brief remarks.

For those who wish to join us, we invite you to visit the Lions Pavilion beginning at 10:00 a.m. for coffee or tea and donuts provided by our local Dunkin Donuts Restaurant. Flags will again be placed on the power poles around town from Friday the 26th until Tuesday the 30th by volunteers from the Lions Club and
neighbors.

Veterans, your service and sacrifices are deeply appreciated throughout the entire Norris community!

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson County Commission Update

By Josh Anderson, Chairman, Anderson County Commission – Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin General Sessions …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: