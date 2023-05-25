Norris Lions to Host Annual Memorial Day Service

Submitted by the Norris Lions Club and Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

“Decoration Day” began in the 1800s as a day to remember Civil War dead. Even into the 20th century, it was a solemn day of reflection in our country, often with families gathering in cemeteries with flowers to decorate and remember those who gave so much to protect our freedom.

In 1968, Memorial Day replaced Decoration Day and was officially designated a national holiday on the last Monday of May to “honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.” Although some consider this day only for celebrations and festivity to mark the beginning of summer activities, many other Americans continue to take time out to remember and honor our heroes, as we do in Norris.

As with last year, the Lions Club will sponsor a brief ceremony in the town center by the Post Office at 11:00 a.m. We will gather there beginning at 10:45. The ceremony will include a flag ceremony by several veterans supported by the Anderson County High School Band Bugle Corps, a wreath placement ceremony annually donated by our “Keep Norris Beautiful” neighbors, an opportunity for anyone to speak who desires to remember a loved veteran family member or friend, and brief remarks.

For those who wish to join us, we invite you to visit the Lions Pavilion beginning at 10:00 a.m. for coffee or tea and donuts provided by our local Dunkin Donuts Restaurant. Flags will again be placed on the power poles around town from Friday the 26th until Tuesday the 30th by volunteers from the Lions Club and

neighbors.

Veterans, your service and sacrifices are deeply appreciated throughout the entire Norris community!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...