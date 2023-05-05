Norma Geraldine Cross, Wartburg

Mrs. Norma Geraldine Cross, age 88 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was a member of Armes Chapel Baptist Church. Geraldine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest wish was that all her family knew how much she loved them.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Cross.

Three sons: Farren, Garren, and Michael Cross.

One daughter: Shelia Brown.

One great-grandson: Keagan Cross.

Two brothers: Lou and Bud Rich.

Two sisters: Wanda Watson and Sally Bell.

Four sons-in-law: Hobert Daughtery, John King, Wesley Brown, and Gary Cox.

And a special friend: Rosa Byrd.

She is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law: Eva King, Rhonda and Richard Cox, Hazel Daughtery, and Sandra and Larry Long.

One sister: Betty Hammond.

Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM with Bro. Tim Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Norma Geraldine Cross.

