Norma Geraldine Cross, Wartburg

Mrs. Norma Geraldine Cross, age 88 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was a member of Armes Chapel Baptist Church. Geraldine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest wish was that all her family knew how much she loved them.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Cross.
Three sons: Farren, Garren, and Michael Cross.
One daughter: Shelia Brown.
One great-grandson: Keagan Cross.
Two brothers: Lou and Bud Rich.
Two sisters: Wanda Watson and Sally Bell.
Four sons-in-law: Hobert Daughtery, John King, Wesley Brown, and Gary Cox.
And a special friend: Rosa Byrd.
She is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law: Eva King, Rhonda and Richard Cox, Hazel Daughtery, and Sandra and Larry Long.
One sister: Betty Hammond.
Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM with Bro. Tim Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Norma Geraldine Cross.