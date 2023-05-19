Nicholas Manos, Kingston

Nicholas Manos, age 86, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Renaissance Terrace. He was

born September 4, 1936, in Duval County, Florida, and moved to Kingston in 2020. Nicholas attended Kingston United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted. While living in Florida he was a Master Plumber for the Duvall County School Board and Clay County School Board. He also served as Grand Master of Masonic Union Lodge 38 and was raised to Master Mason on October 26, 1967. He was Master Mason of Masonic Union Lodge No. 343 Mandarin in Jacksonville, Florida. In earlier years Nicholas served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant. While living in Florida he served in the Florida Air National Guard where he received the Outstanding Airman Trophy by the Adjutant General as Outstanding Airman of the Florida Air National Guard. After retiring, Nicholas enjoyed restoring old cars and working on engines.



Preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Manos; parents, James & Katheryne Manos; and brother, Arthur

Manos.

SURVIVORS

Devoted Son James Manos & wife, Rae of Kingston

Precious DaughterSusan Manos of Kingston

GrandsonBrent Manos of Kingston

SisterTina McRae of California

Brother-in-lawJohn Davis & wife, Elizabeth of Florida

Several extended family members and friends

Services will be held at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL. Interment to follow at Jackson Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors conducted at the gravesite. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.com.

