Naomi Joyce Long, 87

Naomi Joyce Long was a loving wife, mom, nana, sister, and friend. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family on April 30th, 2023 at the age of 87.

Naomi graduated from Clinton High School and married her high school sweetheart, Don Long, in 1955. We were always intrigued by the story of their honeymoon, a short drive to Harriman and then back home to Marlow to share a can of beanie weenies. She and Don raised four children, Vernon, Donna, Lori, and Kim.

Naomi truly served not only her family but many others. She was a caregiver for many years of her mom, dad, father-in-law, aunts, uncles, and a few other close family friends. She worked alongside her husband Don, for twenty-five years growing produce for the Oak Ridge Farmers Market. She also enjoyed raising and caring for goats. Her goat cheese was delicious.

Naomi will be remembered by her family for her unending love and care. Even as she struggled with dementia, she would find ways to ease the burden of those who cared for her. On many occasions her sense of humor and wit broke through the veil of dementia, creating laughter all around her.

Nana, you are loved so much, and we miss you!

Family…

Husband:

Donald Bryan Long (Deceased)

Parents:

Jennie and Richard Phillips (Deceased)

Siblings:

Homer Phillips (Deceased), wife Janice Phillips

Jewel Hensen, husband Frances Hensen (Deceased)

Shirley Matheson (Deceased)

David Phillips, wife Peggy Phillips

Terry Phillips, wife

Children:

Vernon Long, wife Gail Long

Donna Farler

Lori Brown

Kim Everett, husband Brad Everett

Grandchildren:

Josh Long

Brandon Farler

Jacob Farler, wife Devon Farler

Rachel Collins, husband Zach Collins

Chris Brown

Nick Brown, wife Stacie Brown

Ben Everett

Ellen Everett

Naomi Everett

And many nieces and nephews

Graveside Service will be on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

