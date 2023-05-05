Naomi Joyce Long, 87

Naomi Joyce Long was a loving wife, mom, nana, sister, and friend. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family on April 30th, 2023 at the age of 87.
Naomi graduated from Clinton High School and married her high school sweetheart, Don Long, in 1955. We were always intrigued by the story of their honeymoon, a short drive to Harriman and then back home to Marlow to share a can of beanie weenies. She and Don raised four children, Vernon, Donna, Lori, and Kim.
Naomi truly served not only her family but many others. She was a caregiver for many years of her mom, dad, father-in-law, aunts, uncles, and a few other close family friends. She worked alongside her husband Don, for twenty-five years growing produce for the Oak Ridge Farmers Market. She also enjoyed raising and caring for goats. Her goat cheese was delicious.
Naomi will be remembered by her family for her unending love and care. Even as she struggled with dementia, she would find ways to ease the burden of those who cared for her. On many occasions her sense of humor and wit broke through the veil of dementia, creating laughter all around her.
Nana, you are loved so much, and we miss you!
Family…
Husband:
Donald Bryan Long (Deceased)
Parents:
Jennie and Richard Phillips (Deceased)
Siblings:
Homer Phillips (Deceased), wife Janice Phillips
Jewel Hensen, husband Frances Hensen (Deceased)
Shirley Matheson (Deceased)
David Phillips, wife Peggy Phillips
Terry Phillips, wife
Children:
Vernon Long, wife Gail Long
Donna Farler
Lori Brown
Kim Everett, husband Brad Everett
Grandchildren:
Josh Long
Brandon Farler
Jacob Farler, wife Devon Farler
Rachel Collins, husband Zach Collins
Chris Brown
Nick Brown, wife Stacie Brown
Ben Everett
Ellen Everett
Naomi Everett
And many nieces and nephews
Graveside Service will be on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.