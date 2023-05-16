Morgan County man to spend rest of life behind bars after Conviction of Rape of a Minor

Brad Jones 5 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

A Morgan County man will spend the rest of his life in prison following his conviction on several charges related to the rape of a minor. 56-year-old Everett Eugene Miller, Jr. of Sunbright was sentenced on
Thursday (May 11th) to life plus 120 months in prison, followed by “a lifetime on supervised release,” and will be required to register as a sex offender after being found guilty at a trial of all charges against him
contained in an indictment accusing him of Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, Felony Offense Involving a Minor by an Individual Required to Register as a Sex Offender, and Escape.

56-year-old Everett Eugene Miller, Jr. of Sunbright

According to the US Attorney’s Office, between December 29, 2019, and January 2, 2020, Miller took his niece on a long-haul trucking run to New Mexico. During the trip, he is said to have, ”raped her multiple times.”

On August 14, 2020, while incarcerated and awaiting trial, Miller was taken to a local hospital for a procedure where he attempted to escape.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information
about PSC, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

At the time, Miller was already on the sex offender registry for previous sexual assaults against other children.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

The Department of Energy (DOE)’s Public Bus Tours back at it

The Department of Energy (DOE) Public Bus Tour is a one-of-a-kind tour that visits the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: