Morgan County man to spend rest of life behind bars after Conviction of Rape of a Minor

A Morgan County man will spend the rest of his life in prison following his conviction on several charges related to the rape of a minor. 56-year-old Everett Eugene Miller, Jr. of Sunbright was sentenced on

Thursday (May 11th) to life plus 120 months in prison, followed by “a lifetime on supervised release,” and will be required to register as a sex offender after being found guilty at a trial of all charges against him

contained in an indictment accusing him of Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, Felony Offense Involving a Minor by an Individual Required to Register as a Sex Offender, and Escape.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, between December 29, 2019, and January 2, 2020, Miller took his niece on a long-haul trucking run to New Mexico. During the trip, he is said to have, ”raped her multiple times.”

On August 14, 2020, while incarcerated and awaiting trial, Miller was taken to a local hospital for a procedure where he attempted to escape.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information

about PSC, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

At the time, Miller was already on the sex offender registry for previous sexual assaults against other children.

