Michael D. Conley, 62

Mr. Michael D. Conley, age 62, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home.  He loved to go fishing, playing his guitar, and making knives.

He is preceded in death by his father: Carl E. Conley

He is survived by his daughter: Megan Conley.

Granddaughter: Grace

Mother: Faye Conley.

Brother & sister-in-law: Steve & Shannon Conley.

Niece: Nikki Conley.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside services will follow in Emory Heights Cemetery with Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Michael D. Conley.

