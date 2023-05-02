Melissa Gail Williams, Deer Lodge

Melissa Gail Williams of Deer Lodge, TN., age 53 passed away on April 28, 2023. She was born on April 26, 1970.

She is preceded in death by her mother Carol Ann Williams; grandparents James and Vivian Brown and Sam and Edith Williams.

She is survived by her daughter Vivian Kaitlyn Wall; father Dwight Williams; special person to her, Calvin Williams; sister and brother-in-law April and David Jessup; brother and sister-in-law James and Sonya Williams.

Melissa enjoyed reading, loved her animals and talking to people, and would give them all she had.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Melissa Gail Williams.

