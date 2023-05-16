Melanie Humphrey Fisher Scott, Madisonville

Melanie Humphrey Fisher Scott, age 50 of Madisonville, Tn, passed away after a brief illness on the evening of May 13th, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Tommy and Wilma Melson, as well as Sanford and Anna Humphrey, along with her aunt; Melba Marshall, and her grandchild Ever.

She is survived by her parents: Paul Gary and Myra Humphrey, her brother Gary Humphrey with his wife Lorri and her son Dylan Fisher with his wife Shelbi, and her boyfriend Scotty Blanks with his family.



Melanie graduated from ETSU in 2002 with a degree in Nursing Home Administration. She pursued a successful career in that field. Her dedication to helping improve the lives of patients and staff set her apart as a loving, caring person with a generous heart. As at work, she had a love for her family, friends, and for her cats. Melanie was a lover of animals, an avid UT sports fan and she also enjoyed fishing. Painting and drawing were her true passions as she had produced several paintings over the years as well as illustrations for a published children’s book in which she collaborated on with her mother Myra. Melanie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was a young girl in Vicksburg, MS.



A private celebration of life will be held for Melanie in the near future. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in her honor. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...