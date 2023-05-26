MEDIC Regional Blood Center Competes Against Blood Assurance

MEDIC and Blood Assurance will be competing from May 29 – June 4 to see which blood center can collect the most red blood cells. Donors at MEDIC locations will receive a ticket for redemption at a future TN Smokies baseball game. Each whole blood donation equals one point while a double red/ALYX donation equals two points. All donors will also receive a t-shirt and coupon for Texas Roadhouse.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help East TN and Southeastern Kentucky community members. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...