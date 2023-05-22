Mary Ann Barnett Hicks, 81

Mary Ann Barnett Hicks, aged 81, died Friday, May 19, 2023, after a long illness with dementia. She passed peacefully after a day surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and friends, which was fitting for her, as that is how she would have chosen to spend her life. Her last words earlier in the week were to tell her grandchildren she loved them, and her last moments were spent holding hands with those who loved her. What a fitting way to honor her life!

A native of Sweetwater, Mary Ann lived much of her adult life in Kingston, where she enjoyed family, friends, and her church. Once you were in Mary Ann’s circle of family and friends, you never forgot her giving nature—or her red fingernails and lipstick. She would always put others first and make sure anyone who wanted to go to church on Sundays had a way to get there. For 20 years, she worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and K-25 as a Reports and Data Analyst before retiring to enjoy life with her grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Ron (Amanda) Barnett of Kingston; Rick (Annette) Barnett of Kingston; E. Annette (Gary) Barnett Plemons of Cleveland; and Cherie Gaines of Oak Ridge; sister Roxie (Spud) Isbill of Sweetwater; and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Alvenia Grace Moore Hicks and Clarence Newton Hicks; siblings, Virginia Hicks Hickman, Ronald Hicks, and Eva Hicks Raulston; and former spouses, Richard Wayne Barnett and Raymond Hicks.

Graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Cedar Fork Cemetery in Philadelphia. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

