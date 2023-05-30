Marlene Kay Bagwell Moore, Clinton

Marlene Kay Bagwell Moore, age 80, of Clinton, TN passed away after battling Alzheimer’s in Knoxville on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. Marlene was born in Knoxville, TN, attended Fulton High School, and was a Majorette at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Tennessee Tech to join and eventually marry her high school sweetheart James “Jim” Moore. Marlene graduated from Tennessee Tech with a teaching degree which led to a 40-year career as a beloved teacher and mentor who bettered the lives of countless students. Marlene was a positive, sweet dear friend to almost anyone she encountered. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and grandmother. Marlene and her husband, Jim, were devout Christians and longtime members of the United Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton. Marlene was an avid Tennessee sports fan. She loved to cook, spend time with her family, and to “do” for others. Her genuine and caring demeanor was ideally suited for mentoring young people as a teacher and youth counselor. Marlene is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James “Jim” Moore, her parents, Charlie and Mildred Evelyn Parsons Bagwell; his parents, Harry and Elise Dickson Moore; sister, Barbara Bagwell Plunkett; and In-laws, Betty Jo Hartley and husband Jim of Knoxville, Dr. Harry E. Moore, Jr. and wife Shirley of Memphis, Patsy Ruth Dennis and husband John of Powell

Survived by: Children……………. Richard Moore, wife Mary Helen of Knoxville and Melissa Moore Warshaw of Clinton Grandchildren…….Steven Warshaw, Caroline Warshaw, Andrew Warshaw, Joseph Moore, and Ashley Kate Moore Brother-in-law / Sister-in-law…David Moore, wife Linda of Clinton

Marlene is also survived by a large, close-knit family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, students, and friends from across the country that she adored and enjoyed spending time and engaging with. Mom was intimately connected with every member of our large family, and she will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 12-2 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a funeral service to follow in the chapel. Graveside will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennesee at alztennessee.org or to United Memorial Methodist Church, 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

