Mark Steven Case, 65

Mark Steven Case, age 65, went home to meet his maker, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Mark worked as a telecommunications specialist for many Oak Ridge companies and his love for electronics showed in his contractor work. Mark loved his family and friends with all he had. He had a fiery passion for golf, and played all he could. He taught his wife, Cristal to play golf and then they joined the Oak Ridge Country Club. Mark and Cristal loved to travel with Myrtle Beach being his favorite place. They traveled with their four-legged babies, Gretta, Jenny, and Joey, over the years. Mark was a graduate of Oak Ridge Ridge High School where he proudly served as drum major for the Oak Ridge High School Band.

Mark was preceded in death by father, Nicolas Case; stepfather, Ronald Haese; mother-in-law, Brenda Stevens; and brother-in-law, Richard Stevens. Survivors include wife of 21 years, Cristal Stevens Case; mother, Nancy Haese; sister, Deb Armstrong; nephews, Drew and Matthew Armstrong; father-in-law, Ralph Stevens; special friend, Phil Watson; and special friend and caregiver, Canice Listenbee.

No services are planned at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Highland View Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

