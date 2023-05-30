Margaret Hutcheson, Kingston

Margaret Hutcheson, age 75, of Kingston, passed away suddenly at home on May 26, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hutcheson, her parents, J.C. and Hazel Clark, and her brother Robert Clark. She was a member of The Kingston Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son, James Allan “Hutch” Hutcheson (Deanna), her daughter, Brandi Grindle, grandchildren, Aidan Grindle, Matt Entler, Jessica Smyth (Dylan), great-grandchildren, Murphy Smyth and Lennon Smyth, sisters, Betty Thiebault, Judy McIntosh (Perry), brother, James Clark, brother and sister-in-law R.L. and Shirley Cantrell, sister-in-law, Melissa Bailey (James) and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a native of Roane County. She worked many years as the Roane County Juvenile Court Clerk.

She enjoyed spending time with her family since retiring. She never missed her grandson Aidan’s ball games. She was a woman of strong Faith. She enjoyed many activities with her church.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, TN. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Kingston Memorial Gardens, conducted by Minister Danny Nunn. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hutcheson Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...