Mae Lee Killian, Rockwood

Mrs. Mae Lee Killian of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at her home on Friday, May 12, 2023. She was born on October 20, 1937, in Gennett, Tennessee. She was of the Church of God Faith. She worked with her late husband Layne Killian at Rockwood City Hall. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, and working on flowers. She was a spiritual leader to all who knew her and a wonderful loving mother to her children and a prayer warrior. She is preceded in death by her mother Lizzie York Riggs, father Richard Riggs, brothers William and Sam Dennis, husbands Hollis Lee, Henry Morris, & Layne Killian spouse of 26 years, daughter Rosie Reed, son Homer Lee, grandson Foy Muck, granddaughter Mary Ann Edwards, great-granddaughter Tara Brazzell, niece Mandy Lee.
She is survived by:
Sister: Mary Lee whom she loved dearly and her best friend of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughters: Wanda Hubbard Hannah of Rockwood, Tennessee
Margie Smiddy (Charles) of Winfield, Tennessee
Faye Brazzell (Eddie) of Decatur, Tennessee
Sons: Bobby Lee (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee
David Lee of Harriman, Tennessee
Coy Morris of Winfield, Tennessee
10 Stepchildren
Nieces: Maggie Welker & Jo Stack
Nephew: Lester Sherrell
A host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
24 Grandchildren
53 Great Grandchildren
23 Great great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm with Pastor Lester Sherrell officiating. Graveside and Interment services will follow the funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mae Lee Killian.