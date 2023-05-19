Lou Davis, Clinton

Lou Davis, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Anderson County, TN on May 23, 1941, to the late Charlie and Ester Turnbill Viles.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 4-6 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 12:30 PM and go in funeral procession to Norris Memorial Garden for a 1:00 pm graveside. www.holleygamble.com

