Lawrence “Larry” Edward Goodman, Oak Ridge

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Goodman, age 56 of Oak Ridge passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 25, 2023, at his home. He had worked in construction for many years then with Alix Blank Tree Service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Goodman; mother and step-father, Everett and Judith Rose; sister, Patricia Kay Goodman;

Girlfriend, Shirlene Green; Beloved dog, Jake.

He is survived by good friends, Alix and Joanie Blank and their children, Kinsley, Harper, and Ryleigh;

Also, Ashely Hooks, Danny McMillin, Kelly Byley, Mike Richardson, and David Wilder;

Extended family, Shiailyn Mehle, and children, Shannin Mehle and Children;

Aunt, Wanda Combs; and a host of other good friends.

A Celebration of Life Service is being planned and will be held at a later date.

To leave a note for Larry’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...