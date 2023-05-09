Larry Denton Tucker, Oliver Springs

Larry Denton Tucker, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He loved spending time watching cartoons and playing cars with his grandchildren. He enjoyed listening to rock and roll music. Larry never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Denton and Bobbie (Hacker) Tucker; Brother-in-law, Mike Knight.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Lisa Tucker; Daughter, Jessica Normile, and husband, Anthony; Son, Justin Denton Tucker; Grandchildren, Carter Denton Tucker, and Sydney Jean Normile, and soon to be born, Tucker Anthony Normile; Aunts, Debra (Larry) McCabe, Sharon Wilson, Pat Burney, Lavada Hatmaker, Lillie (Albert) Lough, and Willie Justice; Uncles, Archer Tucker, and Pete Hacker; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members; Special thanks to Oak Ridge Wound Center for all their wonderful care.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens beginning at 11 am. Bro. Larry McCabe will officiate.

To leave a note for Larry’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...