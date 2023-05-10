Kingston Council met Tuesday and voted to appoint new councilmember

Members of the Kingston city council met in regular session last night. One item at the end of the agenda was to appoint a council representative to fill the vacancy left by vice-mayor Tara Stockton’s resignation last month. The five names that were interested were placed on the floor for a Voice vote. Those names included David Brashears, David Doonan Michael Greenwell, Levi Lankford, and Tommy Gwen. After nominations were presented and one candidate got four of the votes, Tommy Gwynn received the appointment to be the next Council representative.

In other business the annual Water and Sewer budget was approved and includes a 3% increase in water rates for customers this year in the city of Kingston. This passed on the first reading and will have to be passed on a second reading but not before a public hearing which may come at the beginning of next month’s meeting.

