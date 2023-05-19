Kimberly Ann Carr Yeary, Clinton

Kimberly Ann Carr Yeary, age 75 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home. Kimberly was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 29, 2023, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Sell Carr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roger Yeary.

Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Shaunda Conley, and husband John of Jonesboro, Tn.; her son Joshua Yeary; grandchildren, Alanah Conley, Annalee Conley, and Aiden Conley, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Kimberly Ann Carr Yeary.

