Kim Seiber, Harriman

Mrs. Kim Seiber, age 61, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Kim loved UT football, the Dallas Cowboys and growing flowers, and working in her yard.

She is preceded in death by her son: Jeremy Byington.

Father: Harvey Schmidt.

Mother: Linda Randolph.

Stepdad: Paul Randolph.

Mother-in-law: Etta Mae Seiber.

She is survived by her husband: Charles Seiber.

Son: Jeffery Byington.

Sister & brother-in-law: Christine & Darrell Fink, Jr.

Three brothers & sisters-in-law: Ronnie & Barbara Randolph, Nick & Tammy Randolph, and Richard & Betty Randolph.

Two brothers-in-law: Jerry Edmonds and Ricky Seiber.

Four sisters-in-law Teresa & Evan Turbill, Pat Rose, Kathy Futtrell, and Becky Seiber.

Special friend: Rita Jackson.

Along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. The family will Wednesday morning May 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Indian Creek Cemetery for graveside.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kim Seiber.

