Kenneth Douglas “Douggie” Daniels, Rockwood

Mr. Kenneth Douglas “Douggie” Daniels, age 56 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5th, 2023. He was born on February 14th, 1967, in Rockwood. He loved to fish, watch the Tennessee Volunteers play, and mowing yards. He also loved his grandkids, as they were his pride and joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lillian & Roy Daniels; Aunts & Uncles: Butch, Steve, Donald, Barbara, Junior.

He is survived by:

Wife: Evelyn Tinsley

Son: Kenneth Tinsley

Grandkids: Sarah Tinsley, Riley Marney, and Faith Marney

Mother: Betty Lue Smith

Brothers: Jimmy, and David

Sisters: Kathy, Bobby, Nancy, and Becky

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mt. Sulphur cemetery in Grandview, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth Douglas “Douggie” Daniels.

