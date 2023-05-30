Kathryn Elaine Davis, 65

Kathryn Elaine Davis, age 65, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She was born on February 12, 1958, in Bledsoe County, but spent the majority of her life in Oliver Springs. Kathryn worked in a bakery and enjoyed gardening, crochet, arts/crafts, and collecting shells while walking on the beach.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her dad, Gordon Talmage, and brother, Jerry Davis.

Survivors include her mother, Maggie Marolene Stringfield; children, Amanda Lynette Draper, Mauri Ann Lowe, and Amber Nicole Hamren; brother, Troy Davis (Debbie Davis); grandchildren, Jazmyn Marie Monroe, Ross William Monroe, Aaliyah Raye Dagley, Jonah Scott Hamren, Shana Hirai Hamren, Aubi Brooke Dunn, and Adam Lee Dunn; special friends, Charlotte Taylor, Lola Russel, Renee Newberry, and Belinda Vestal; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Pilot Mountain Cemetery with Perry Spurling officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations to be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Davis family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...