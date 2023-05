Katharine Stout, 71, passed away on May 3, 2023.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Rory Naeve officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

