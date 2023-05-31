Joseph Wright, Kingston

Mr. Joseph Wright, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home. He worked and retired from ORNL in Oak Ridge. Joseph loved working on cars and was an avid woodworker.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer & Alma Wright

Four brothers: Edward, Bobby, Reed, and Creed.

One sister: Ruth Adkins.

He is survived by wife: Xiaoping Wright.

Two sons: Ray Wright and Troy Wright.

Step Daughter: Nini Combs.

Brother: Jerry Wright.

Sister: Terecia Wright and Fay Clayborne.

Grandchildren: Caitlyn Wright, Sophia Combs, and Allie Combs.

Special friends: Dennis Shirran, James Ledbetter, Chuck Collier, and Josh Lowe.

Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Fengyuan Ding officiating.

