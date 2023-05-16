Jon Christopher Griffin, Kingston

Jon Christopher Griffin of Kingston, born October 3, 1968, in Oneonta, Alabama passed away May 14, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.

While the past 30 years were challenging, Jon was loved and cared for by his parents and wonderful caregivers. Jon was a lifelong member of Harriman Methodist Church. He attended Roane State Community College where he was on the tennis team and competed in the National Championship in Tyler, Texas. He never backed down from opponents; even those with a much larger stature.

He worked with his father at Griffin Insurance and because of his bubbly personality and infectious smile, his clients loved him. He was the first one to offer a solution and was willing to help anyone in need. He gave everything he had to his career to make Griffin Insurance a success.

Jon was a faithful friend and loved his family with all he had.

Jon was preceded in death by his sister Stacey Griffin.

Jon is survived by his parents, Johnny and Juanita Griffin, daughter Kristen Sara Winters, nephew Christopher Merryman, great nephew Rylan Jon Garrett and his mother Meredith Garrett, special caregivers Gay Stone, Mechell Hirsch, Amber Goodman, and many others, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

Receiving of friends and family will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Harriman Methodist Church with service to follow officiated by Rev. Dennie Humphreys and Rev. Kevin Gray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harriman Methodist Church, P.O. Box 407, Harriman, TN 37748, or Child Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 928, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Griffin Family.

