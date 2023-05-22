Johnny “Russell” Brock, Sunbright

Johnny “Russell” Brock age 71 of Sunbright got his Heavenly wings on May 18, 2023. Russell loved the Lord and served him faithfully for 51 years. He was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

He was preceded in death by his mother and dad Ollie and Ion Brock. Father and mother-in-law George and Marjorie Davis. Brother Sam Brock and Brother-in-law Douglas Swicegood.

He leaves behind his wife Kathy of 50 years.

Sons: Johnny & wife Stacy of Sunbright

Byron & wife Becca of Crossville

Grandchildren: Natasha & fiancé Zach Stewart, Daniel, Timothy, and Mandalyn.

Brothers: Wayne & wife Janet, Jerry & wife Wanda, Bill, Luther & wife Lori, Bobby & wife Rachael.

Sisters: Linda, Minnie & husband Tony Huling.

Brother-In-Law: Rick & wife Robin Davis, Steven Davis, Jerry & wife Amie Davis

Sisters-In-Laws: Patsy Swicegood and Sharon & husband Todd Thomas and Arlene Brock.

Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and loved ones.

Russell would Say I Love all of you and I want you to be ready to come and see me again.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 12-2 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Byron Brock and Bro. Tony Huling officiating. Internment will follow in the Brock Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnny “Russell” Brock.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...