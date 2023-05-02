Johnny Richard (Buddy) Miles, Clinton

Johnny Richard (Buddy) Miles, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Buddy was born December 22, 1946, in Rocky Top, Tennessee to Charles Miles and Mable Kelly. Buddy was a member of Briceville Church of God. He was a mason for over 50 years at the Crystal Lodge in Briceville. Buddy loved to hunt, fish, and he loved watching his grandson play ball. In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his brothers: Sammie and Charles Miles, and his sisters: Pat Lindsay, Fay Saldona, and Mary Wade.

Survivors:

Wife Doris Miles of Clinton

Son Shane Miles and wife Margie (Logan) of Jacksboro

Sisters Lena Beach

Linda Parks

Grandchild Cody

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Freeman and Devin Barnett officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

