Jimmy Hester, Rockwood

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 40 Views

Mr. Jimmy Hester, age 84, of Rockwood, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home. He served in the US Army and is a member of the VFW Post 4782 Rockwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Eskle & Martha Hester. Four brothers: Edger Lee Hester, Tommy Hester, Daniel Hester, and James Edward Hester. One sister: Sue Frost.

He is survived by his three sisters & brothers-in-law: Carolyn Justice Kellett & Robert, Rose Steelman & Gary, and Frances Powers. And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Hester during this difficult time.

About News Department

Check Also

Robert George Flettrich, Oliver Springs (formerly of New Orleans, LA

Robert George Flettrich, age 79 of Oliver Springs, formerly of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: