Jimmy Hester, Rockwood

Mr. Jimmy Hester, age 84, of Rockwood, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home. He served in the US Army and is a member of the VFW Post 4782 Rockwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Eskle & Martha Hester. Four brothers: Edger Lee Hester, Tommy Hester, Daniel Hester, and James Edward Hester. One sister: Sue Frost.

He is survived by his three sisters & brothers-in-law: Carolyn Justice Kellett & Robert, Rose Steelman & Gary, and Frances Powers. And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Hester during this difficult time.

