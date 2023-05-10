Jessica Leann Rudd, Rockwood

Ms. Jessica Leann Rudd, age 42, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born on November 14, 1980, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jessica loved to cook and go on walks. She loved her cat, but most of all she loved her children. She is preceded in death by her father Paul David Rudd, great grandfather Everette Armstrong, and her grandmother & grandfather Mary Lynn & Joseph Paul Rudd.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Jocelyn Reynolds (Joey) of Oakdale, Tennessee

Son: Jesse Hicks of Rockwood, Tennessee

Mother & Stepfather: Janet West (Bill) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Fiancé: Dennis Hicks of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brother: Jason Rudd of Kingsport, Tennessee

Grandmother: Harue Armstrong of Knoxville, Tennessee

And several aunts and uncles, as well as other family members.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Ottis Ball officiating. Cremation will take place after the funeral services. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Jessica Leann Rudd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...