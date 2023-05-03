Jerry Louis Polston, Rockwood

Mr. Jerry Louis Polston, age 84, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home. He was born on April 17, 1939, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jerry was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 1961. Jerry loved the color Red and loved to make Native American necklaces and jewelry. Jerry enjoyed the small things, both the intricate and the simple. He also loved visiting and talking to people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Lonzo Polston & Eliza Emmaline Layne Polston; and brother, James Homer “Jimmie” Polston.

Survivors include:

Cousin: Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Davidson of Anaheim, California

And several other Cousins and Relatives in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Texas; and California

And many friends.



The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Friday, May 5, 2023, in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

