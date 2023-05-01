Jenny Lynn Hess, Clinton

Jenny Lynn Hess, age 72 of Clinton passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was born April 30, 1950, in Xenia, OH to the late Ralph and Helen Hess. Jenny was the office manager at the Anderson County CO-OP for 32 years. Throughout her life, Jenny loved to go horseback riding and painting. Jenny will be remembered as a loving mother, friend, and co-worker.

She is survived by her son, William Jason “JB” Brown; brother, Jerry Hess & wife Gertrude; nephew, Tom Hess & wife Jennifer and their children, Tayton Hess, Callista Hess, and Colter Hess niece, Mandy Deane & husband Brett and their children, Olivia Deane, Kate Deane, Lauren Mott & husband Jonathan and their son, Levi, and daughter, Savannah; life-long friends, Phyllis & Gary Long and their son AJ, and Pam Brumfield.

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Smokin for a Cause Knoxville (http://sfacknx.org/home.) Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

