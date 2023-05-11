Jefferson Middle School wins student manufacturing competition

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 7 Views

CNS provides donations to winners for classroom resources

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— Jefferson Middle School in Oak Ridge took the top prize in the seventh annual “Dream it. Do it.” competition, which is sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS). “Dream It. Do It.” pairs Anderson County middle school students with local industries. The students produce videos describing the businesses, then the videos are judged to determine the winners of the competition. The goal of the program is to introduce students to careers in manufacturing and help develop the future workforce.

Jefferson Middle School’s team received first place for their video about Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Inc.

For their video describing Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Inc., Jefferson Middle students received a $1,000 donation from CNS to fund classroom resources. Their video featured a race to highlight the car-parts manufacturer.

Clinton Middle School’s video describing Magna received second place in the Dream it. Do it. competition.

The Clinton Middle School team placed second and earned a $750 donation with their detective-themed video describing Magna.

Lake City Middle School, which worked with SL Tennessee, earned third place and the People’s Choice Award.

Lake City Middle School took home third place and a $500 donation for their video highlighting SL Tennessee. The video, which featured a student pulled over for a bad taillight, also won the People’s Choice Award, receiving the largest percentage of more than 2,500 online votes cast by the public.

Planning for the future

“Many students are not aware of the opportunities in manufacturing,” said Kristin Waldschlager, CNS educational outreach specialist. “Y-12 needs highly skilled workers to support our national security missions. We hope by piquing their interest early, these students will become part of our future workforce.”

“With Y-12 and these other manufacturers, there are some terrific job opportunities for those entering the workforce,” said Anderson County Chamber President, Rick Meredith. “We appreciate the companies’ efforts to excite students about those local opportunities.”

In addition to Aisin, Magna, and SL Tennessee, local manufacturers Protomet, Techner PM, and Clayton Homes participated in the competition with Norris, Norwood, and Robertsville middle schools.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Lee signs legislation aimed at securing schools

(Governor’s Office) Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed strong school safety legislation into law and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: