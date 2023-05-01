JEFF CARSON TO BE HONORED DURING NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MONTH IN WASHINGTON, D.C. DURING POLICE WEEK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jeff Carson, who made a name for himself in country music in the 90s, recorded his last album in 2021 in hopes of celebrating his radio hits as part of a new ‘hits’ collection. However, Carson will never get to witness the release of this project as he died just over a year ago after returning home from his day shift as a Franklin Police officer. The Encore Music Group album is titled 448 in honor of Carson’s badge number, which was given its last call and retired after his death.

448 is currently being used as a fundraising tool for Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP), which was the 501c3 organization that Carson was heavily involved with to support fellow officers in need. Those that support the Blue can go to adoptacop.com and make a $25 donation in order to receive the CD.

Carson who served as a law enforcement officer for 14 years will be honored with his name being placed on the National Peace Officers Memorial Service wall, hosted by the FOP, at the West Front Lawn of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Monday, May 15th.

“I know Jeff would be thrilled to know his music is still being released,” says Kim Carson, widow of Jeff Carson. “He loved making music. He loved being a police officer. He loved his peers and fellow friends and artists in the music business. He was just in the best place any human could be in and then all of a sudden he was no longer with us. It’s a sad time for us all, but it’s a joyous time knowing his music is living on and is hopefully going to be discovered by so many new fans listening on the streaming platforms.”

The new recordings also feature Michael Ray on “The Car,” which is the song that won Carson his Academy of Country Music award for Video Of The Year. Darryl Worley can be heard on “Not On Your Love,” while Craig Morgan joined Carson on “Real Life (I Was Never The Same Again)”.

‘448’ Track Listing:

1. Yeah Buddy

2. Not On Your Love – featuring Darryl Worley

3. The Car – featuring Michael Ray

4. Holdin’ Onto Something

5. Butterfly Kisses

6. Almost Never Loved You

7. Real Life (I Was Never The Same Again) – featuring Craig Morgan

8. I Can Only Imagine

9. Shine On

About Jeff Carson:

Carson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and began his musical career early on singing in church. He recorded demos, including Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”), Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”), Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”), Diamond Rio (“Mirror Mirror”) among others. “Yeah Buddy,” was his first charting single and was followed up with ‘Not On Your Love,’ which went number one. The following single, ‘The Car,’ became a top-five hit, topping out at number two and winning Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for “Video of the Year.” Carson had several other singles, including “Real Life (Was Never The Same Again)” from his album “Real Life.” In total, Carson’s career achieved 14 charted singles on the Billboard chart. Carson took a break from music to become a law enforcement officer with Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, where he remained on the police force.

Returning to music in 2019, he signed with Encore Music Group and was in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to be released when he suddenly died after returning home from a day shift at the Franklin Police Department, where he served as an officer for 14 years. The final recordings will be released on May 12, 2023, and include duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, and Craig Morgan.

