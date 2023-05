James William Donald 75 of Oak Ridge passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center.

Survived by several family members and friends

Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time.

To leave a note for James’ family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

