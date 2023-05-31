James Henry Goins, Oliver Springs

James Henry Goins, age 86 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and had a special place in his heart for the Printing Ministry there. He was a faithful Christian and often passed out Gospel tracts to help lead others to Christ. James was a simple man, whose grandkids were his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Goins; parents, William and Reba Goins; brother, Clyde Goins; half-brother, Virgil Goins.

Survivors include his sons, Terry Goins and wife Lisa and Tim Goins; grandsons, Darren Goins and wife Kristy, Derek Goins, and wife Rachel; sisters, Lillie Mae Rutherford and Dorothy Hester; half-brother, Carl Goins; great-grandchildren, Emi Kate, Kamden Cole, Presley Ann, and Charles Clay; brothers-in-law, Joel Crowe and wife Mary, and Jerry Crowe; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls and Pastor David Burchfield officiating. He will lie in the old sanctuary of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church from 3-4 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023 and a graveside service will follow at 4 pm in the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Goins family. www.sharpfh.com.

