James Anderson Seiber, Kingston

James Anderson Seiber, age 83, of Kingston, passed away at his home Monday, May 22, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1940, in Oliver Springs. He had worked as a truck driver for many years. James enjoyed being outdoors and working in his garage on small engines as long as his health permitted. He had fixed many lawnmowers for the people of Roane County.
Preceded in death by children, Jimmy Seiber and Sissy Seiber Williams; parents, France & Willie Mae Smith Seiber; brother, Cecil Seiber; sister, Barbara Bowling.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 45 years Elisabeth Seiber of Kingston
Sons Joe Youakim & wife, Angela of Andersonville
Joe Seiber & wife, Donna of Nashville
Daughter Sandy Shelton of Clinton
Several grandchildren & great-grandchildren
Sisters Donna Johnson & husband, Damon of Coalfield
Nephew Allen Seiber of Oliver Springs
Special Cousin Melba Tuell & husband, Ed of Oliver Springs
Dear Friends Gary Phillips & wife, Vickie of Kingston
Johnny Arden & wife, Lisa of Kingston
A host of extended family members & dear friends
The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 26, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Those wishing to go in procession should meet at 9:00 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.