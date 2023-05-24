James Anderson Seiber, Kingston

James Anderson Seiber, age 83, of Kingston, passed away at his home Monday, May 22, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1940, in Oliver Springs. He had worked as a truck driver for many years. James enjoyed being outdoors and working in his garage on small engines as long as his health permitted. He had fixed many lawnmowers for the people of Roane County.

Preceded in death by children, Jimmy Seiber and Sissy Seiber Williams; parents, France & Willie Mae Smith Seiber; brother, Cecil Seiber; sister, Barbara Bowling.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 45 years Elisabeth Seiber of Kingston

Sons Joe Youakim & wife, Angela of Andersonville

Joe Seiber & wife, Donna of Nashville

Daughter Sandy Shelton of Clinton

Several grandchildren & great-grandchildren

Sisters Donna Johnson & husband, Damon of Coalfield

Nephew Allen Seiber of Oliver Springs

Special Cousin Melba Tuell & husband, Ed of Oliver Springs

Dear Friends Gary Phillips & wife, Vickie of Kingston

Johnny Arden & wife, Lisa of Kingston

A host of extended family members & dear friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 26, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Those wishing to go in procession should meet at 9:00 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

