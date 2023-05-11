James “Al” Gann, Harriman

James “Al” Gann, age 50, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2023.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and raising his dogs. James was born and lived his whole life in Roane County.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Bobbie Gann.

James is survived by his children Jordan Gann (Jason Reece), Hailee Yarborough (Derek Lee), and Dustin Mayton (Samantha); brothers Terry Gann (Christy), and Joe Gann (Frances); sister Patty Gann; grandchildren Ridge Mayton, Oaklee Yarborough, Hayes Reece, Heavenlee Yarborough, David Reece, Jackson Reece; special friends Travis Webb, Dale Ledbetter, Thomas Gann, Allen and Cathleen Sheldon, Jeff, and Linda Gann; and by nieces, nephews, and extended family.

James wished to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

Premier Sharp funeral home is honored to serve the Gann Family.

