James A. Yankie, 94, Kingston

James A. Yankie, age 94, of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 after a fall in the park. Jim was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on February 21, 1929, to Leverne and Olive. He served in the Korean War and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in accounting.

Jim and his father opened Yankie Lumber Co. in Little Rock before moving to Tennessee. He, then, opened Yankie Lumber Co. and operated there until 1979. Afterwards he joined Tennessee Asphalt in Knoxville where he worked until he retired at age 79.

In 1952, Jim married Marguerite Miller of Harriman and raised two daughters, Carol Ann, and Susan Kay.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Yankie, daughter, Carol Ann, and both his parents.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan; grandchildren Sarah and Troy Parks of Knoxville, Gabriel Gooch of Knoxville, Renee’ Eynon of Nashville, Jay Eynon of Florida; and many great-grandchildren.

Jim was active in the church and was also a member of the Harriman Lions Club. He enjoyed boating, wine-making, reading, and playing with his great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the Kingston United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Yankie Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...