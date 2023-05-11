J.W. Long, Rockwood

Mr. J.W. Long, age 87, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the home of his son in Heiskell, Tennessee. He was born on March 22, 1936, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Long was retired from the Ford Motor Company in Georgia after 32 years of service and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He loved the outdoors and loved to hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bart & Lillian Majors Long; wife, Betty Jean Long; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Sons & Daughter-in-law: Scott & Connie Long of Heiskell, TN

Stephen Long of Ashland, AL

Grandson: Jonathan Long (Janice)

Great Grandchildren: Grayson, Mason, Rayln, and Jackson

Brothers: Monty Long of Coalfield, TN

Dottie Long of Detroit, MI

Sisters: Frances Long of Oak Ridge, TN

Louis Charlton of Titusville, FL

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. J.W. Long.

