Howard Keith Brys, formerly of Sunbright

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Howard Keith Brys, age 70, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, of Marble, North Carolina. Howard was born on November 14, 1952, in Sunbright, Tennessee to the late William and Delphia Jane Brys. He was a man of faith and a member of the White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Sunbright, Tennessee.

Throughout his career, Howard was a diligent and hardworking man who owned and operated Howard’s Backhoe Service for many years before retiring from the Fannin County Road Department. He was a skilled heavy equipment operator and an avid fisherman. Howard was known for his gentle spirit, infectious smile, and love for spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his daughter, Misty Leigh Brys, his granddaughter, Misty Hope Nicholson, and his two siblings, Danny Brys and Billy Brys.



Howard is survived by his wife, Wilda Carol Shannon Brys; his children, Howard Elvin Brys and wife, Audra Gayle, Sunny Ray Brys, Summer Dawn Annis and husband, Landon, and Autumn Eve Thurman and husband, Justin Adam; his grandchildren, Austin Keith Brys, Chasity Shay Nicholson, Cheyanne Skye Thurman, Kynlei Stone Thurman, and Jadeyn Ivy Rain Annis. He is also survived by his three siblings, Victor Brys, Tanya Brys, and Chris Brys.



A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date to honor the life and legacy of Howard Keith Brys. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...